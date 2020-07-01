The Custer County Fair will go on this year, albeit different from past years. One of the differences will be no parade.
The Custer County Chief confirmed with Deb Kennedy of the Broken Bow Chamber that a parade will not be held this year.
"Under the current DHMs (Directed Health Measures), parades cannot be held," Kennedy said. Kennedy also cited the short time frame. If DHMs were revised immediately to allow parades, the event would have to be organized within two weeks to be ready for Fair.
Nebraska Governor Ricketts has said parades can be held if spectators remain in their cars for viewing, something that may not work for every community. Health concerns also negate throwing candy and other items from floats.
Volunteers are always needed to help organize and put on the parade. If a group of volunteers would like to organize a parade for this year under current restrictions, please contact the at Chamber 872-5691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.