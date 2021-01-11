A public hearing on the consideration of designating No Parking on the south side of F Street east of South 8th/Hwy 21 is on the agenda for the Broken Bow City Council. The council meets at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building Tuesday, Jan. 12. Three parking stalls across the street south of Frontier Home Medical are the focus of the hearing.
In the Dec. 22 meeting, the council voted to not waive the reading of Ordinance 1238 which would designate the spaces as No Parking. At that meeting, Bill Butler told the council he is planning to build on the property and would like a driveway for a garage on South F which would require the No Parking designation.
Also on the agenda for the Tuesday meeting is the consideration of approving the appointment of Jessica Own as Broken Bow Deputy Clerk/Treasurer.
