A March 31, 2020 press release from the Nebraska Joint Information Center addressed a rumor that the Department of Homeland Security is mobilizing the National Guard in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The press release states, "There is NO truth to the rumor that Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard."
No truth to rumor about National Guard
- Nebraska Joint Information Center - LINCOLN, NEB.
