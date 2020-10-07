Broken Bow Middle School and High School will not hold a Veterans Day Program this year, according to a press release from Broken Bow Public Schools. Principal Rusty Kluender stated in the press release "MS/HS teachers will work to honor our Veterans with creative ways of letters, poems, art work, readings and history projects in their own rooms" to honor Veterans this November, 2020.
featured
No Veterans Day Program at BBPS this year
- BBPS - BROKEN BOW, NEB.
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Two vehicle accident sends two to hospital
- Mullen boys and South Loup girls win MNAC titles!
- Accident backs up traffic on Hwy 2
- No Veterans Day Program at BBPS this year
- LBPHD COVID-19 case counts, Positivity rate more than doubles to nearly 20 percent
- Public Comment Period for 2020 Rural Workforce Housing Fund Application Guidelines
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Broken Bow Girls Golf win District D4!
Most Popular
Articles
- Broken Bow Homecoming candidates 2020
- Accident backs up traffic on Hwy 2
- EWC bull rider wins second at CWC rodeo
- Grocery worker tests positive in Broken Bow
- Brent Robertson of Elsie appointed by Secretary Perdue to PVP Board
- Bank employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Broken Bow
- Rubber layer applied at Broken Bow track
- UNK Meet Results for Broken Bow
- Action shots from Anselmo-Merna vs Arcadia-Loup City
- Area Scores for 10-2-20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.