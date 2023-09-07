Map Merritt Reservoir Hwy 97

Sept. 7, 2023 - NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - Beginning today, Sept. 7, the Loup River Bridge at mile post 92.5 on N-97 is open to all traffic, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zone, to buckle up and put down cell phone.

