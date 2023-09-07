Sept. 7, 2023 - NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - Beginning today, Sept. 7, the Loup River Bridge at mile post 92.5 on N-97 is open to all traffic, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zone, to buckle up and put down cell phone.
featured
North Loup River Bridge now open north of Mullen to Valentine on N-97
- Nebraska DOT
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Stealing your grandkids piggy bank
- North Loup River Bridge now open north of Mullen to Valentine on N-97
- Smoke Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Nebraska
- Broken Bow Cross Country Invite to start at 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 9.
- Happy Labor Day!
- Will Nebraska Ruhle?
- Footprints
- The heat is on ... again
Most Popular
Articles
- Smoke Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Nebraska
- Names released in fatality accident
- Accident near Arnold claims one life
- Be aware, it's here, too.
- Broken Bow Cross Country Invite to start at 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 9.
- Highway 97 closed to through traffic south of Merritt Reservoir SRA
- Will Nebraska Ruhle?
- Accident near Anselmo claims one life
- More team photos in this week's Chief!
- NSP investigating suspicious death in Garfield County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.