In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) there were 35,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of April 11-17, 2021, down 17 percent from the April 2020 reference week, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Workers numbered 27,000 during the week of January 10-16, 2021, down 23 percent from the January 2020 reference week.
April data
- Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.53 per hour during the April 2021 reference week, up 4 percent from the April 2020 reference week.
- Field workers received an average of $16.55 per hour, up $0.66. Livestock workers earned $15.40 per hour, up $0.81 from a year earlier.
- The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $15.95, was up $0.75 from the April 2020 reference week.
- Hired laborers worked an average of 43.0 hours during the April 2021 reference week, compared with 41.5 hours worked during the April 2020 reference week.
January data
- Farm operators in the Northern Plains Region paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.59 per hour during the January 2021 reference week, up 1 percent from the January 2020 reference week.
- Field workers received an average of $16.94 per hour, up $0.11. Livestock workers earned $15.14 per hour, up $0.51 from a year earlier.
- The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $15.85, was up $0.30 from the January 2020 reference week.
- Hired laborers worked an average of 42.0 hours during the January 2021 reference week, compared with 40.9 hours worked during the January 2020 reference week.
