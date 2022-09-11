This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the September 8, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
White for governor?
David White, pressman at the Custer County Chief, has told me equivocally that he is not running for governor. He was the first person (though not the last) to show me my mistake on the front page of the Chief last week. I meant to refer to gubernatorial candidate David Wright and instead, wrote David White. My apologies to David White, David Wright and to the readers of the Chief for the error.
Public notices
You may take a look at the Chief this week and groan inwardly, seeing the four pages of Public Notices. Rather than sigh in resignation, however, I encourage you to take a closer look. These are the notices of school districts, villages, cities, community colleges and other groups that receive tax money. By law, they must publish such notices to inform you, the taxpayer, so you can know how your money is being spent.
This year, in addition to all the other budget meetings and hearings, there will be a special county-wide meeting Sept.28. Any board or council seeking county funds and whose proposed budget exceeds their allowed growth must present at this meeting. Thanks to the high cost of everything right now, there may be a lot of boards presenting.
For example, Broken Bow School District will be there as their proposed budget for next year is 6 percent, and their allowable growth is 2.43 percent.
Now before we all go off about out of control spending, I’ll put in a plug for the Broken Bow School Board, namely that this is the first increase they have asked for in four or five years.
I regularly attend the BBPS board meetings and they have some pretty good discussions when it comes to spending money. On several occasions, more than one board member reminds the others that they are responsible to the taxpayer. No matter the discussion, be it budget, drug policy or transportation, there is always one or two board members taking an opposing side which make for well-thought out decisions.
An important thing I have learned sitting though budget meetings has to do with levys and property valuation. A levy, of course, is a percentage of property valuation that is levied, or appropriated, to the asking board.
If you hear a levy is going up, to get the full picture, you also must know if property evaluations have gone up or down. To get the same amount of money as previously requested, if property valuations have gone down, the levy must go up. Conversely, if property valuations go up, the levy can go down to receive the same amount of dollars. If we were in school, yes, I would have to show my work. But because we just came off a three-day weekend during which I truly did take three-days away from work, I don’t have figures at hand. However, it’s something to keep in mind if you attend the county-wide meeting or any of the budget meetings or hearings that are populating the county this time of year.
The reasoning, I hear, behind the legislative bill that created such a meeting as we’ll have on Sept. 28, is to make it easier on the taxpayer. For example, if you are concerned about a city budget, a school budget, a community college budget and a county budget, you have only one meeting to attend, rather than four individual ones, albeit a potentially lengthy meeting at that.
Normally budgets are due to the State of Nebraska by Sept. 20. This year, because of the county wide meeting, that deadline has been pushed back to Sept. 30. Note that this special county-wide meeting doesn’t release the boards and councils from the responsibility of their own budget hearing. No doubt there will be several of those happening rapidly at the end of the month.
Keep in mind this is a pretty simple overview of what’s going on. To keep up with all the details, check out the Public Notices that fill so many pages of the Chief this time of year.
September 11
This coming Sunday, Sept. 11, is the 21st anniversary of the terrorists attacks on the United States. It’s a good time, I think, to reach out to each other and connect as Americans, to accept our differences and find common goals, and to work together toward a future worthy of those we lost on 9/11. Let us all be proud to be American.
