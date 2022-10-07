NRCS USDA EQIP photo October 2022
NRCS USDA photo

The deadline this year for Nebraska producers to submit initial paperwork for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) is Nov. 18, 2022.

CSP and EQIP are working lands programs that allow farmers and ranchers to address natural resource priorities while maintaining agricultural production. They are administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and provide financial and technical assistance for producers interested in implementing conservation practices.

