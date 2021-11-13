This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Nov. 11, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Continuing on with the gratitude challenge for the month of November, how about we all reflect on some of the other 30 words I listed last week.
Did you look over of the list I had last week? Did you make some notes for yourself? Did you write something down to some of your friends and family?
This week, we will talk about: 4. Laughter, 5. Health 13. Kindness, 14. Routine, 15. Work.
Since the outbreak of COVID 19, the Routine that we all were so used to was disrupted. Many had to be quarantined causing a change in their Work schedule. Many experienced a change in the Routine on how you visited family and friends, how you worshiped in your church and how you attended community events.
The past few months, most everyone’s Routine has returned to somewhat normal. When you attended your first big family gathering or a community event, did you just take a breath and give thanks?
After March of 2020, we kept hearing about the “new normal.” I would say being able to get back into a Routine of Work, play, worship and family is something to be most grateful about.
The other words on the list - Health, Laughter and Kindness - all go hand in hand. When your Health is good, of course you have reason for Laughter and express Kindness.
I know some individuals who always live with a degree of pain, and yet you would never know it because they are kind and still laugh. Some have had a loss of a loved one or a bad report from their doctor. It seems that their gratitude for life in general still allows them to laugh and be kind.
When you put Laughter and Kindness at the center of your life, no matter what, your Health will have a better outlook no matter the day. I am grateful for the acts of Kindness shown to me, my family and to the Chief family we have here.
Going forward this week, how will you look at your Routine? Will you give thanks that it is now back to what you feel is your normal? Will you show an act of Kindness to someone and Laugh with them at the same time? When you wake up each morning, will you pause for a moment of thanks for the Health you have that day?
I am still waiting to hear from you to publish somethings of gratitude you are feeling this November. Send your thoughts to Chief General Manager, PO Box 190 Broken Bow, NE, 68822 or email generalmanager@custercountychief.com.
Thank you for reading!
