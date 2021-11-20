This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was first published in the Nov. 18, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As I started this two weeks ago, we have talked on eight of the 30 words on the list for PositivelyPresent for the month of November expressing gratitude.
As I write this, I can honestly say, I am so much more relaxed. Monday and Tuesdays are very much on a push- push basis for time, writing and layout.
The Chief staff now totals six and that really does let the four of us who were getting everything ready have a bit of breathing room. Of the 30 words that were on the list, and the now 22 that are left for me to choose from, I am not finding the correct word for how I currently feel! Relief and Gratitude are at the top of my list so I hope you can allow me to add those!
I do feel that I can say I am having more Fun, (one of the words left on the list). I can also say, I have had more Fun and feel that I have been a bit more Creative (one of the words), on the few sports columns that I have written the past few weeks. Getting the IDs from the photographers and comments from the coaches really lets me Love (another word) the words I am getting on the pages.
Okay, I am not a super sports writer, but I only hope the Families, (a word on the list) of the athletes appreciate what is put in print that allows them to clip the photo and article to put in the scrap book for the students. After all, besides recording the news, we Love theMemories we can give to all the readers.
So, this week, I added Relief and Gratitude. I used Fun, Creative, Love, Families and Memories. As you go through your week, how can you use any of the words that I have shared with you this week?
As always, thank you for reading. We all keep moving forward together being grateful.
