This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Nov. 4, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
How many of you are aware of the Positively Present blog and the Gratitude Challenge every November? Our daughter, Abby, has done this for some years and we really appreciate reading what she posts.
Of course, this is a social media concept where sharing is done on Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter Facebook or more. You are asked to tag #Gratitude30 so others can see. I would like to put out a request to the Chief readers to possibly do the same through Letters to the Editor!
Since November is the month of gratitude and, as we lead up to Thanksgiving, I am issuing you all a challenge, even if you only send in one or two sentences. The next three publications leading up to Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25, could have encouraging words to share with others and be a way to communicate with friends, young or old, in an old fashion way - through print!
At PositivelyPresent one word per day for the 30 days of gratitude help you along the way. I will share those words with you now: 1. Words, 2. Optimism, 3. Color, 4. Laughter, 5. Health, 6. Courage, 7. Love, 8. Nature 9. Friendship, 10. Change, 11. Lessons, 12. Music, 13 Kindness, 14. Routine, 15. Work, 16. Growth, 17. Food, 18. Self-Love, 19. Fun, 20. Creativity, 21. Home, 22. Animals, 23. Knowledge, 24. Art, 25. Family, 26. Weather 27. Beauty, 28. Technology, 29. Truth, 30. Memories.
Stepping out of the list, I will write about just a few on the list above. First Weather. We had the first snow the season. I am a true Nebraskan and love the change of seasons. Yes, it was cold, but first thing on Monday morning, the snow blanketed all the landscape. It was warm enough the sidewalks and roads were still clear. Just the beauty of the snow on the trees and on my wild flower stems allowed me a smile and a feeling of being refreshed! In that paragraph I also used Optimism! I would say Optimism because I did not grumble about the weather!
Lastly for this week, how about we talk about Change? The past few months, we have had to change a lot at the Chief. We have welcomed two new employees who are helping us think outside the box. Instead of hiring for the same positions of the past, we have made a position fit for something new. Now we are working on something new for sports! We are truly grateful we have had so many helping us out with the sports photos and stories. We still need many to continue for right now. We are looking for possibly not the typical sports reporter, but some individuals who can help analyze the games and get the information in print.
We truly have an attitude of gratitude for all the readers and reporters who are out there now helping us publish each and every day. Until next week when we will talk about some of the other 30 words, we look forward to hearing from you!
Send your words of gratitude for publication in the Chief to generalmanager@custercountychief.com.
