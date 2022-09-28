NHSFF - LINCOLN, Neb. - Sept. 27, 2022
The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) celebrated 80 years of preserving Nebraska history at the Annual Meeting on Sept. 25. The foundation was incorporated on that date in 1942 to solicit funds and support from individuals and organizations, across the state and beyond, who value Nebraska’s unique heritage and wish to play a personal role in assuring that Nebraska’s history will be accessible to future generations.
In commemoration of this milestone, the Foundation launched the 1942 project, an annual project to be selected by the Board of Directors each year. The inaugural 1942 project will be Walk To The Rock – A Hiking Trail at Chimney Rock.
“We are so excited about this project,” Leslie Fattig, Executive Director of NSHSF, said. “This is an historic moment for Chimney Rock and a rare opportunity to protect this remarkable resource while providing a recreational and educational component for all.”
Walk To The Rock will both enhance patrons’ experience of visiting Chimney Rock as a National Historic Site and allow the preservation of native habitat in a key area of the North Platte River Valley. The opportunity to purchase the ground for Walk To The Rock occurred in early 2020 during the Ethel S. and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center campaign and the purchase was fully funded by the D F Dillon Foundation and the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The addition of the hiking trail, connecting the visitor center to the base of Chimney Rock, will allow visitors to get a closer view of the landmark while preserving the landscape for future generations.
The project will include four hiking trails, ranging in length from .20 miles to 1.76 miles, and two bridges spanning ravines. The total budget for the project is $1.9 million. The Foundation will also raise funds for a $1 million dollar endowment to cover maintenance and future enhancements.
NSHSF also announced that a total of $1.2 million has already been pledged to the project: $1 million from the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation and $200,000 from the D F Dillon Foundation. The public campaign is underway to raise the additional funds. More information can be found at https://www.nshsf.org/walk-to-rock/.
About the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation
The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation raises money in support of the cause of history, including projects of History Nebraska, the state agency formerly known as the Nebraska State Historical Society. The Foundation solicits funds and support from individuals and organizations across the state and beyond, who value Nebraska's unique heritage and who wish to play a personal role in ensuring that Nebraska's history will be accessible to future generations.
