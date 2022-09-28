Chimney Rock

NHSFF - LINCOLN, Neb. - Sept. 27, 2022

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) celebrated 80 years of preserving Nebraska history at the Annual Meeting on Sept. 25.  The foundation was incorporated on that date in 1942 to solicit funds and support from individuals and organizations, across the state and beyond, who value Nebraska’s unique heritage and wish to play a personal role in assuring that Nebraska’s history will be accessible to future generations.

