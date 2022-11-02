Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo
LEXINGTON, NEB.— Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight.

The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022), NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.

