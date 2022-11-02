LEXINGTON, NEB.— Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight.
The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022), NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
A short time later, it was determined that the suspect, identified as Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney, Neb., was in a hotel room at the Comfort Inn in Lexington, across the street from the NSP office. Troopers evacuated the occupant of an adjacent room before attempting to make contact with Dedrick. Multiple attempts were then made to contact Dedrick.
At approximately 2:50 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 3, 2022), troopers breached the hotel room door and made contact with Dedrick, who exited the room voluntarily and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers located a handgun on a table in the room. Dedrick was lodged in Dawson County Jail for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The second incident occurred in rural Jefferson County. Early Wednesday (Nov. 3, 2022), NSP was contacted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a barricaded subject at a residence on Highway 4 near Daykin. The subject, identified as Christopher Drees, 51, had reportedly fired a weapon outside his home. His parents, who are also residents of the home, fled and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. After numerous attempts to have Drees exit the home voluntarily, the NSP SWAT Team was activated.
At approximately 4:50 a.m., NSP SWAT troopers made entry into the home and took Drees into custody without further incident. He was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
