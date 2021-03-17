Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 22 impaired drivers during a special enforcement effort surrounding the Nebraska state high school basketball tournaments. In this campaign, troopers performed high-visibility patrols in an effort to maintain safe roadways for the large number of travelers from around Nebraska going to and from Lincoln for the NSAA basketball tournaments.
During the week of the boys state tournaments, troopers made 22 arrests for driving under the influence. In addition to those arrests, troopers also issued citations for speeding (292), driving under suspension (36), no proof of insurance (30), minor in possession (9), open alcohol container (8), no seat belt (11), and improper child restraint (4).
Throughout the enforcement effort, troopers also assisted 301 motorists in need of help on Nebraska roadways. This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $11,328 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation - Highway Safety Office.
Any motorists in need of help can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 and speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.
