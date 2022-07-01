Fireworks will fill the sky and vehicles will fill the roads during this busy Independence Day weekend. Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol across the state to help maintain safe roadways and assist motorists in need of help.
“As we celebrate our great country this weekend, we encourage all people to be safe,” Colonel Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “Make safe decisions on the road and with any Fourth of July celebrations. If any part of your weekend involves alcohol, make sure to have a sober driver lined-up.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that from 2016-2020, nearly 1,400 motorists were killed in crashes in the days surrounding the Fourth of July. 41 percent of those crashes involved a drunk driver.
NSP reminds all motorists to plan ahead, ensuring that you have a sober driver. There are many options to find a sober ride, including ridesharing apps, cab companies, designated drivers, or programs like AAA’s Tow to Go program, which is available all weekend by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO.
“This weekend will be filled with parties, fireworks, and fun,” Colonel Bolduc said. “Let’s all work together to make sure that’s how we remember this Fourth of July, rather than for a tragedy on the roads.”
Troopers will be working overtime this weekend across the entire state thanks in part to a grant for $17,700 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. The effort runs from today (July 1, 2022) through Tuesday, July 5.
