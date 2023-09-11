Sept. 11, 2023 - NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating a death that occurred Friday at Swanson Reservoir State Rec Area in Hitchcock County.
Friday morning (09/08/23) at approximately 9:30, Nebraska Game and Parks requested assistance from NSP at the scene of a missing person and boat. A Ford F-150 pickup and empty boat trailer had been located unoccupied at a boat ramp. Game and Parks officers were able to locate the boat, which was also unoccupied, out on the lake. Officers then used sonar equipment and identified what was suspected to be a body underwater near the boat ramp.
