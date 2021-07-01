The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding an officer-involved shooting that involved the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred late Tuesday morning (June 29, 2021) in Bayard in Morrill County.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. MT, officers with the WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group) Task Force were attempting to serve a search warrant at a residence at 123 2nd Avenue in Bayard. Morrill County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisting the WING Task Force.
During the officers’ attempt to serve the warrant, the resident of the home, Larry Hunt, 58, become combative toward the officers. During the encounter, two Morrill County Sheriff’s Deputies discharged firearms, striking the subject. Officers immediately provided medical aid to the subject. Hunt was then transported to the Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff where he succumbed to his injuries later Tuesday afternoon. One Morrill County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained minor injuries during the incident.
The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office and Morrill County Attorney have requested the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident. That investigation is ongoing. Nebraska State Statute requires a grand jury to convene for any in-custody death.
