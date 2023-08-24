NSP Nebraska State Patrol capitol building logo

AUG. 24, 2023 - BURWELL, NEB. - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Garfield County Wednesday (08/23/23) morning.

At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from troopers in response to a reported deceased individual who had been located along Highway 91, several miles east of Burwell. Troopers and NSP investigators responded to the scene.

