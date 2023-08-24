AUG. 24, 2023 - BURWELL, NEB. - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Garfield County Wednesday (08/23/23) morning.
At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from troopers in response to a reported deceased individual who had been located along Highway 91, several miles east of Burwell. Troopers and NSP investigators responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.