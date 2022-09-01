Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

The incident occurred about approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday (08/31/22) when a trooper observed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

