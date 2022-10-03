NSP Pink Patch 2022 Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol

The Nebraska State Patrol is proud to announce a redesigned pink patch for this year’s Pink Patch Project. October marks the return of the Pink Patch Project for many law enforcement agencies across the state. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Patch Project is a national effort in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch. This is the fifth year that NSP has participated.

