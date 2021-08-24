About 12 noon today (Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021) it was announced that the Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information regarding the location of two persons last seen in Cherry County. As of 12:51 p.m., one subject had been located.
Investigators are attempting to speak with both subjects regarding an incident that reportedly occurred overnight in Cherry County.
The persons are
- Kevin Kilmer, 25, approximately 5’9” in height and weighing 140 pounds. Kilmer has multi-colored haired and blue eyes.
- Ruth Wittmuss, 52, approximately 5’1” in height and weighing 130 pounds. Wittmuss has black hair and blue eyes.
UPDATE: As of 12:51 p.m., the NSP reported Kevin Kilmer had been located. NSP continues seeking information on the whereabouts of Ruth Wittmuss.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wittmuss is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at (308) 535-8057. The subjects are:
Further information will be released regarding the reported incident when possible. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at (308) 535-8057.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.