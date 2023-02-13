LINCOLN, NEB. - Feb. 13, 2023 - The Nebraska State Patrol is requesting assistance from the public in locating a person who went missing from Bruning, Neb. on Feb. 2, 2023. Jamie Balluch, 43, of Bruning, was last seen at his place of employment, Bruning Grain and Feed Company, on Thursday, February 2.
Balluch is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances. He is described as a white male, 5’6” tall, 140 lbs., with blue eyes, brown hair, and a light beard. He was last seen wearing dark brown overalls and a dark brown coat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.