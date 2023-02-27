Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team arrested one person following a standoff in Lyons Saturday evening (02/25/23).
At approximately 5:20 p.m. Saturday, NSP was informed that the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Lyons Police Department were on the scene of an armed, barricaded subject at 100 State Street in Lyons. The incident followed a domestic disturbance, which was being investigated by the Burt County Sheriff’s Office. The NSP SWAT team was activated after hours of attempting to negotiate with the subject.
