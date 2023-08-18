NSP cruiser sky river August 2023 sunrise
Nebraska State Patrol

Aug. 18, 203 - LINCOLN, NEB. - The summer driving season is winding down and the Nebraska State Patrol is joining numerous law enforcement agencies across the country in this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The effort runs through Labor Day weekend.

“This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roads,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “As we close out the summer travel season, let’s make any final summer road trips safe by following the speed limit, wearing a seat belt, avoiding distractions, and always driving sober.”

