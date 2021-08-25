Nuisance properties were the main items on the Aug. 24, 2021 Broken Bow City Council meeting.
During a public hearing on 729 North 6th Avenue, Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott said the city has been dealing with this property since 2006. While some improvements were made, the owner is now deceased, relatives live elsewhere and there has been no response to several notices sent. Over the past years, the city has mowed the property at a cost of $150 each time.
City Attorney Jason White explained that, per city ordinance, the council could assess costs or sue. He recommended the council consider a policy that when the amount owed on a property reaches a specified dollar amount, the city files suit.
City Administrator Dan Knoell will check on the status of taxes on the property to determine if someone is responding to tax notices. The council postponed action until that information is available.
Chief Scott reported issues with property at 1401 South D Street with both current and previous owners. Current owner and resident Fanny Poff spoke during public hearing saying that when she bought the property in December of 2020, she discovered back taxes on it. The property has now been purchased by someone in Omaha who takes possession by Sept. 5. “I am already living in Kearney,” Poff said, adding that she will have her items off the property by the end of the month. The council agreed to extend the deadline for action on the property to 60 days past Sept. 5.
Council member David Schmidt asked questions about the process that brings a property to the attention of the city council. Administrator Knoell referred to ordinance 2015-5 which contains the guidelines for weeds, litter, stagnant water; etc.
Chief Scott said progress has been made on property 1423 South G Street, saying the front yard has been cleaned up, however, the back yard still needs work. Jody Mortensen of Gothenburg spoke on behalf of the property owners, saying he was their employer and he helped clean the front yard and will help with he back yard as well. Clara Robertson who lives at the property said the problem has been her son who likes to collect things. “He’s learned his lesson. We’ve told him you can’t keep collecting or you will have to move out,” she said.
Council member Chris Myers said, “It’s our responsibility to enforce the ordinances. We’re trying to keep our town looking the best we can.”
Council member Schmidt said he was encouraged by what he heard. The council agreed to revisit this property in 60 days.
City Administrator Knoell reported clean up action at nuisance property 1131 North G Street. “The property switched hands two weeks ago,” he said. “The new owner set a precedent by tearing down the garage instantly.”
Knoell expressed concern that the city has been working with the same nuisance properties for a long time. “You talk to them. They take small steps and then we back off,” Knoell said. “(Resdients) have to follow ordinances. Clean up your property and keep it clean.”
In other business, the council approved the reappointment of Cynthia Ruzicka as Resident Commissioner of the Broken Bow Housing authority. Also approved was Ordinance 1244, Replat Sargent’s Third Edition Block 1 (location of the now-gone Broken Bow Rehabilitation building) which divides the properties into three lots. Council members voting for the ordinance were Jacob Holcomb and David Schmidt with Chris Myers abstaining.
Present for the meeting were council members Chris Myers, David Schmidt and Jacob Holcomb. Also at the meeting were City Administrator Dan Holcomb, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peterson and City Treasurer/Deputy Clerk Jessica Owen. Not present were council member Larry Miller and Mayor Rod Sonnichsen.
The next council meeting is Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
