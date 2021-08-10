The Broken Bow City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. this evening (Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021) in the auditorium in the Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Ave.
On the agenda are public hearings for four nuisance properties with addresses of 729 N. 6th Ave., 1401 South D Street., 1423 South G Street and 1131 South G Street.
The council will also consider a replat of Sargent's Third Edition Block 1 (between Hwy 21/South E Street east of Thelma Street) to Broken Bow.
The meeting is open to the public.
