One structure appears to be a total loss at Custer County Feeders south of Oconto after a Wednesday morning fire. Units from Oconto, Callaway, Eddyville, Broken Bow and Lexington were called to the scene.
Unofficially, it was heard that a vehicle caught fire which ignited the building. The Chief will post official information as it becomes available.
Nebraska State Patrol and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office were also present. By 9:15 a.m., fire units were beginning to leave the scene.
