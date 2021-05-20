A jury trial date has been set for Oct. 25, 2021 for Connie Ulmer, 50, of Broken Bow.
At arraignment today (Thursday, May 20, 2021) in Custer County District Court, Ulmer entered Not Guilty pleas to four counts of theft of more than $5,000, each a Class 2A Felony. The dates District Court Judge Karin Noakes listed for the alleged thefts from the Broken Bow Booster Club were Jan. 26, 2019, Nov. 1 2019 (two) and Jan 27, 2020. Pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 23.
Noakes asked Deputy County Attorney Kayla Haberstick if the state could proceed with an early trial. When Haberstick answered in the negative, defense attorney for Ulmer, Brian Davis, said, “Your honor, we are not anticipating this going to trial. We have no problem waiting.”
Jury trial is also set for Oct. 25 for Donna Lechleitner. Lechleitner, 20, of Overton, entered Not Guilty pleas at arraignment for two charges, making terroristic threats on July 3, a class 3A Felony, and false imprisonment on July 14, a class 1 Misdemeanor. Pretrial is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Bond was set at $50,000, 10 percent for Brice Carpenter, 26, of Broken Bow at the request of the state. Carpenter entered a Not Guilty plea for one count of Third degree assault by a confined person, a class 3 A Felony. Carpenter is charged with causing bodily injury to another inmate April 14 while in the Custer County Jail and with being a habitual criminal. In court today, (Thursday, May 20, 2021), Carpenter denied being a habitual criminal. Jury trial is set for Oct 25 with pretrial Sept 23. If found to be a habitual criminal, Carpenter faces a minimum sentence of 10 years with a maximum of 60 years.
Defense attorney Gary Peterson requested a personal recognizant bond, saying Carpenter has significant mental health issues and the bond requested by the state would be a barrier in the way of getting help, however Judge Noakes set the bond requested by the state.
Chelsea Brass, 28, of Cozad was sentenced to 18 months to three years with 128 credit in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. In announcing the sentence, Judge Noakes said, “You were dealing drugs…You were given every opportunity to change your life…a lot of resources were expended to get you some stability and on a path to sobriety.” Representing the state, Deputy County Attorney Haberstick said Brass had been terminated from Problem Solving Court saying, “Several avenues were exhausted trying to help Ms. Brass.” Defense attorney Michael Borders admitted that Brass struggles with drug and said, “This is someone who needs help,” and asked that she not be someone who is just locked away so that she can work on the issues at hand. Brass was remanded into custody of the state.
A continuance was granted in State v. Ryan O. Campbell. Campbell, 23, of Broken Bow has been charged with four counts - Possession of a defaced firearm, a Class 3 Felony; Possession/receiving a stolen firearm, a Class 2A Felony; Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 Felony; and Possess of marijuana 1 oz or less-1st offense, an Infraction. Court documents list the offense date for all charges as April 15, 2021.
