This column by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the June 22, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Not since the Henry VI and Richard III fired up their guillotines has the phrase “off with their heads” been popular unless you count the movie Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. My use of these words has more to do with good pasture management than capital punishment.
A native of western Europe, musk thistle were introduced into the eastern United States in the early 1800s and have a long history as rangeland pests in the U.S. It was rumored that European colonists brought them over as garden flowers. Add that to the list of things we didn’t need to import from Europe!
As I walked the pasture checking for new calves and donning my trusty spade, a flood of childhood memories came to me of evenings spent in the pasture with my Dad and siblings trying to eradicate the thistle population. If you were too little to carry a spade and chop a thistle, you got to carry a little bucket to hold the heads that were whacked off after the thistle was unearthed at the root. We did it night after night and my Dad always had a plan for which area we would do and how we could best stay ahead of those noxious devils despite the fact that right over the fence our neighbor was producing a bumper crop.
When my husband and I moved back to Nebraska, he couldn’t figure out what was so funny when I bust out laughing at him as we were driving through the pasture and he wanted to jump out and just go “chop that thistle over there.” Admirable yes, but that Illinois farm boy didn’t know thistles always travel in gangs. You may see one tall one but by the time you get there, his whole family is already at the party. It might take 10 seconds to chop a thistle but it may take you half an hour once you get all of his friends knocked off too! Growing up chopping weeds out of soybeans doesn’t prepare you to take on musk thistles in the pasture.
My dad always had the sharpest shovels when we were cutting thistles because any spare minute he had would be spent sitting in the front door of the barn on a bucket with his file, sharpening those spades until the silver would glint in the sun. They were so sharp you had to pay attention. One false move in the wrong pair of shoes and you could easily be missing your favorite toe but they could take out a thistle in one slice.
We continue our battle with those purple-headed monsters and as a result of Saturday’s cutting, I had Dad throw his file in when he came over for Father’s Day dinner on Sunday. He put a little shine on my trusty tool while I was grilling him a T-bone and he thought that was a pretty fair trade. After all, we share the same disdain for thistles – I guess it’s in our blood. Now, off with their heads so there will be no more for now!!
