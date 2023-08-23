Aug 24 2023 front page Tomasevic gold silver Olympic

High school and middle school students at Broken Bow Public Schools had the chance to see both an Olympic gold medal and an Olympic silver medal with champion bobsledder and Nebraska native Curt Tomasevicz spoke at the Best First Day Ever. Read about Tomasevicz's message to the students and what he told them about playing football for the Huskers and training and participating on three Olympics. Also, see photos of the Lip Syncing contest that ended the first day of school. It's all in the Aug. 24, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief, in the mail to subscribers and online now! Don't have a subscription? Getting one is easy! Click subscribe in the top menu and go from there!

Recommended for you