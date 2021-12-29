Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) in Burwell has received notification today (12/29/21) that an adult who tested positive for COVID-19 in late December has been identified as the first case of Omicron/B.1.1.529 within the district.
The confirmatory and variant testing was performed at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. The disease investigation is currently underway.
With the identification of this highly contagious variant within LBPHD’s district and in many other areas of Nebraska, it’s important to remember that prevention is our best option. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, and testing before you gather with others are all recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations are available throughout the district at many doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and every Tuesday at LBPHD’s office in Burwell. To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Health Department, please call 308-346-5795.
Free testing via PCR occurs at LBPHD’s office (934 I Street / Burwell) every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Those wishing to participate can register by visiting the following website: www.lbphd.org/testing. Testing is also available at doctor’s offices and some pharmacies within the district.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley, and Wheeler.
