This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the September 1, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Do you want to see a Democrat in the Governor’s Mansion?
If the Republican Party in Nebraska doesn’t do something about its recent antics, that’s what might happen this year.
On a local level, there have been concerns about lack of activity this summer and the former chairperson’s public support of an Independent candidate. There’s also a confirmed report of a David Wright supporter with Republican ties claiming to be David Wright over the phone at the fairgrounds. Does someone think so little of Michelle Nelson and the Fair Board that they think they wouldn’t respond to a request without someone having to throw a little “political” weight behind it?
On a state level, there was the whole thing at the state convention: Delegates were denied credentials, credentials were re-instated, party leadership was voted out, new people were voted in. Some sources are calling it “the New Republican Party of Nebraska.” If someone can calmly explain to me exactly what happened, I’ll sit and listen. I’ve talked to people who were there and some of them say they still aren’t sure exactly what happened.
Then last week there were reports of someone within the Republican Party posting a graphic sexual photo on the state GOP Twitter account, inferring that’s what is being taught in Nebraska Public Schools. The tweet has since been deleted and the person responsible has supposedly been removed from the account.
I’ve checked three online news sources (3 News-KMTV Omaha, KSNB-Local 4 Hastings and the Lincoln Journal-Star newspaper) and each one has said there is no evidence that the photo came from materials used in teaching. It’s from a memoir that may or may not be available in Omaha Public schools. KSNB reported the book was in one Nebraska public school and was removed. It may be available at the Lincoln and Omaha public libraries. Still, you gotta give some thought to how and why the person came to have the photo in the first place and why they thought it was anywhere near OK to post.
If the people who are doing things like this are truly proud of it, so much so that they can hold up their work and say, “See, Grandma, look what I did!” perhaps we, as a society, are in more trouble that we know.
Yes, in full disclosure, I’m a registered Democrat. My family still loves me and friends in Lincoln tell me, “Mona, you’d be a Republican anywhere else.“ But before you go bashing me as a Republican basher, I’ll go on the record as supporting many of the policies of the GOP. Where I differ most is social acceptance ... and lately, decency.
Don’t give me the old “But, Mom, everyone else is doing it!” I speak to both parties - all parties - when I ask just when do you ever recall that feeble excuse being acceptable, even by your parents?
Democrats, Republicans and others are not innocent in all of this. And here we are in a state that is officially non-partisan on so many levels (think school board, city board and state legislature). Let’s ditch the political parties when entering non-partisan territory and get back to being Nebraskans; plain, decent, honest, hardworking, earn-your-money, pay-your-bills and be-accountable-to-each-other Nebraskans. There are plenty of decent Republicans and decent Democrats and all of us need to be them.
I attended the Custer County Republican Party meeting last Thursday and there was a member who spoke eloquently about a conference she attended. There were no accusations thrown, no undermining, just a straight forward report and opinion of what she experienced. It was a highlight of the evening. If more people choose to communicate in that fashion, we would be a calmer society.
The “Sky is falling” approach may get attention but, folks, it’s getting old. Want to get people’s attention now? Try calm, fact-based information. Promote yourself and the good that you can do. If you can’t run on the issues and what you have to offer, get out of the race.
You may be thinking, well, why not report on the Democratic Party of Custer County? My answer to that is, “Is there one?” And if they’re pulling some of the shenanigans we’ve seen from others and we know about it, you can bet I’d be reporting on it.
So go ahead, GOP. Keep doing what you’re doing. Just don’t be surprised when a very weary public sends a Democrat to the governor’s mansion.
