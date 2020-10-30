One Box Pheasant Hunt is off to a running start. Out-of-state participants hail from Colorado, Georgia, California, Missouri and other states. Some participants arrived as early as last Sunday. "They keep us hopping. There's always a party," Sherry Phillips of Colorado said.
On Friday morning, several wives of hunters gathered at the Bonfire in Broken Bow to enjoy brunch, visit and maybe play some games. On Saturday, they will attend a luncheon at the One Box Convention Center.
The numbers are down this year, as some spouses and significant others choose to not travel. "It's not because of lack of interest," Tammy Chapin said. "It's because of COVID."
Phillips and her husband have been coming to One Box since 2005. This year they are here with Phillips father, Dick Phillips, and his caregiver, Carla Robinson.
"Dick has been a strong supporter of One Box," Lisa Bell said. "He fell in love with the hunt, the whole week. We're so appreciative he continues to support it."
Also at the Friday morning event were Kelsey Keslar of Blair, Carmen Keslar of Hyannis, Joyce Strong of Colorado, Tristan Berggren, Deb Cantrell and Jen Schaaf.
Pat Keslar, Carmen's husband, and their son, Tehl who is married to Keley, have participated in One Box for many year. "Pat started as a score keeper," Carmen Kelsar said. "He's been a dog handler for years." Tehl Kesler is also a dog handler.
Pat Keslar is the 2020 secretary for the foundation and Dick Phillips is a board member.
There are concerns about the pandemic, however, it's not stopping the women from getting together. "I'm not concerned about it but I am careful," Phillips said. Carmen Keslar, who is an X-ray technician said, "We take precautions."
When the hunters and their groups arrive in Broken Bow for the One Box Hunt, it's like "old home week," Bell said. "They are so excited to see each other."
"Everybody believes in it, even in a pandemic," Jen Schaaf said.
During the One Box Hunt, teams of five hunters are given one box of 25 shells. Pheasant kills and misses are counted to arrive at the score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.