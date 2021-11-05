There are at least 35 new team members joining about 48 past shooters this week at the Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt in Broken Bow. Along with guides and dog handlers, more than 110 participants will be walking fields and pastures for the hunting competition that sees which team can bag the most pheasants using only one box of shotgun shells.
2021 Board chairman Ed Schaaf said 220 to 230 people are expected to attend the banquet tonight (Friday, Nov. 5, 2021). "I think this year has the most spouses attending," ;board member Jason Sidel said.
Some hunters arrive as early as Tuesday and the majority spend at least three nights in the area, having a positive impact on lodging in the area.While the men take part in trap and sporting clay competition on Friday, wives attend a light luncheon and games and then head out to shop local businesses. On Saturday, the hunt takes place as well as the main ladies' luncheon. There is a banquet Friday evening as well as Saturday evening.
In next week's Chief (Nov. 11, 2021), read about one of the new teams at this year's hunt, their family's involvement in the "borrowing" of General Norman Schwarfkopf's humvee and why their father and grandfather returned to the One Box Hunt in Custer County for 25 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.