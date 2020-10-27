The following is a press release from the organizers of the One Box Pheasant Hunt.
In response to the recent change in Directive Health Measures, the Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt regretfully must limit the attendance to the Thursday night Past Shooters and Landowners gathering. This event is open to Participants only. Unfortunately, it is not open to the public. We apologize for the inconvenience but must remain in compliance with the current guidelines. Thank you for your cooperation.
