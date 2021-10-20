Debris from a Tuesday afternoon explosion lies scatted across a good part of the park in Taylor, Neb.
A few minutes before 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021), Loup County Rural Fire responded to a explosion in Taylor. The explosion completely destroyed one building that had most recently had been used as a residence. It's been vacant for some time.
Wade Vandiest said the building is owned by his grandson, Chris VanDiest. "They moved out a few weeks ago," VanDiest told the Chief Wednesday afternoon.
The elder VanDiest was at home in Taylor when the explosion occurred. He said his first thought was that somebody had ran into his house with a car. "It shook the house. It was quite a boom," he said.
Several people said they had never heard a sound like the boom they heard on Tuesday.
Marlene Camphaus was at work at Union Bank and Trust, less than a block away. "I said, 'What was that?' and someone said, 'The grocery store is gone.' It was that fast," she said. The building once held a grocery store and was a bar and restaurant in the 1970s. "I hope to never hear (that sound) again," she added.
Cindy Goos, who also works at the bank but was home at the time, said it sounded like sonic boom. "I felt it and I heard it. it was huge. I don't ever want to hear it again. It gave me chills." She said she and her husband got in the car, telling each other, "I hope everyone is alright." She said it didn't take them long to find the location as they saw the cloud dust and drove towards it.
The post office next door to the destroyed building sustained considerable damage. Windows are shattered and tiles and insulation hang from the ceiling. Taylor residents with post office boxes will need to pick up their mail in Burwell for the time being.
Camphaus and Goos said there are usually children playing in the park. "We're fortunate that there were no kids in the park," Campaus said. "And it was a nice day, too."
A good amount of debris was thrown into the street and into the park across the street south of the explosion including chucks of wood and glass pieces. An air conditioning unit said to be from the roof of the post office, also lies in the part.
At the rear of the building, bicycles were caught in the building's frame and a large piece of fabric whipped in the brisk breeze from broken and bare tree branches. Personal items such as tennis shoes and record albums were strewn about.
The sidewalk directly in front of the post office was covered with shards of glass. Yellow caution tape was draped across the mailbox outside the post office.
A block-long length of Murray street was marked with yellow caution tape as well as the northern part of the park and the alleyway behind the destroyed building and post office.
Overcast skies, a few puddles and a brisk wind Wednesday afternoon added to the feel that it looked very much like a very focused tornado strike.
There was no smoke from the explosion, however, people reported a cloud dust. Camphaus said there was no falling debris, everything happened quickly.
Nine year old Allyson Starr was with her mother, Deb Starr, at the Loup County Courthouse on the west side of the park. "It was the biggest boom I've ever heard," she said. She said plants on the window ledge at the courthouse fell to the floor. "I hear the boom and saw the big dust cloud."
Allyson also said two chickens survived the explosion, explaining that they were housed between the vacant building and the post office. "They were running around afterwards," she said.
The extend of damage to other buildings is not completely known. On Wednesday, the north windows of the Lazy D Bar and Restaurant were boarded up after being broken by the explosion. The Lazy D is a full block away to the south, with the park in between the business and the location of the explosion.
Deborah Starr, Loup County Treasurer, said awning at the courthouse was damaged. She also said the roof on the livestock barn (on the west side of the destroyed building) was lifted up by the explosion. "The soffit is gone," she said.
People heard the explosion at the Corner Stop, about a mile and a half distant. Camphaus and Goos said they heard that ranchers near Calamus Reservoir noticed cattle reacting to something, though the ranchers didn't hear anything.There are reports that the explosion was heard as far as two miles distant.
There is concern about the future of the Taylor Post Office. Post office officials were said to be meeting on Wednesday. Whether or not the building can be repaired and used again is unknown at this time.
Loup County Sheriff Dustin Spanel said the investigation is being handled by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office. Wednesday afternoon, two investigators could be seen moving about the debris at what used to be the rear of the building.
The cause was not yet known Wednesday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing.
"Stuff like this isn't supposed to happen in Taylor," Camphaus said with a shake of her head.
