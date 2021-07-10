This column by Donnis Huetfle-Bullock was originally published in the July 8, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It is happening all over, town celebrations, parades, class reunions. Just like so many of us saw the fireworks exploding in the sky this past week, so is the country opening back to life.
It seems we are all excited about all the activities that come with the area communities. I know for myself, I also miss and still need that slower time. In some cases, staying at home and slowing down was a good thing during COVID. I am trying very hard to hold onto that peace and be proud to say the word ‘No.’
That also means you might not see anything of your event or celebration in the paper. We are a very small, mighty and dedicated workforce; we work each day on the balance.
Business owners and managers are finding themselves busier than ever. They have the business, just not the work force that is dedicated to show up for work each and every day. I talked with one owner this past weekend who said there was more business than hours in the day. To keep themselves calm, they just keep saying, “I am still on a beach,” meaning the family vacation they just had returned from. Keeping your mind, body and soul healthy is the key for us all.
I still cannot figure out where is the labor force that we had back in February of 2020 before the COVID shutdown? Did tons of people retire or move away in March of 2020? That can’t be the case since housing is at an all time low. I remember the day when house after house was empty and available for rent or for sale. That is not the case currently in Custer County. Many who have rentals tell us there is a waiting list.
I just read an “Out of the Past” from 1946 about a Gambles prefabricated home. It was called, “the solution to your housing problem.” So, in 1946, they also had a housing problem!
The shortage of labor force has also hit the Chief. We are looking for a full-time person but, right now, I will take someone who can give us a few hours. I just ask that they be consistent and work the days and hours they commit to.
On an entirely different topic, where is the loyalty, the pride, the staying of employees? I am thankful for the mighty four that keep the Chief going. I hear other employers saying workers show up, then they don’t show up.
You can help us with your community’s celebrations in writing and taking pictures. You can help us out by being willing to come in and do some of the prep work. You might not be looking for the additional income, but possibly you would like more in your life. I can tell you, being a part of the Chief, you learn about all sorts of topics meet many great people Just entering the Legals and understanding the need to publish the Legals will enrich your life.
It is fun and challenging to create ads for businesses. We believe in the businesses in the area and the Chief wants to be their biggest cheerleader to promote them through the Chief, X-tra and the web.
With that, we take one day at a time. We cover what we can and we look forward to the day to see that silver lining in the workforce, in housing and the balance of our lives.
