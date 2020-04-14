Accumulating snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday for much of central and western Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. The greatest impact will be between Hwy 2 and Interstate 80.
Rain will change to snow Wednesday evening. snow will be moderate to heavy at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds will be northeast 10-20 mph.
According to an NWS report today (Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020), snow should begin in the Broken Bow area about 1 a.m. Thursday CDT morning with 2-3 inches total predicted.
Snow amounts should be heavier to the west with North Platte and Ogallala expecting 4-6. Areas around Oshkosh and Arthur may see 6-8 inches of snow.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for the following counties in Nebraska: Garden-Grant-Hooker-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, and North Platte. Plan on slippery roads. Hazard conditions could impact travel.
