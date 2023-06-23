This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the June 22, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Have you ever had one of those days? One that seems like everything you do goes haywire and you end up chasing your tail all day. Jobs that should take 30 minutes end up taking three hours and at the end of it you wonder if you actually got anything accomplished. I had one of those days recently, but it ended up being one of the best days I’ve had in a long time.
The morning started when we left the house at 6:30 to move a group of cows. Although we had a well laid plan, the cows didn’t get the memo and they were less than cooperative. After losing and regathering them several times, we finally got them headed in the right direction. What should have taken about an hour ended up taking the whole morning.
This setback snowballed into the rest of the day and it felt like we were always behind. I don’t know about anyone else, but when I get stressed I tend to make poor decisions. And those poor decisions inevitably lead to more stress. This day was the epitome of that cycle.
We chased cows on foot because a gate got left open. I backed the pickup and trailer almost a mile because I couldn’t turn around. We got stuck on a muddy hill with a load of cows and had to pull the pickup and trailer out with the tractor. These are just a few examples of the mishaps we endured. However, the point of this story is not to complain about the things that went wrong. In the moment, I did a lot of shaking my head and maybe even said a bad word or two. But as I reflected on the day later, I realized that it was one of the best days I’ve had in a long time.
Since I’ve had a baby, my days working cows have been few and far between. I’ve greatly missed going on adventures with my husband and being outside doing what we love. This day was the first time in a long time that I was able to actually help and feel useful. Not only was I spending time with my husband, I brought along little Wade and we got to do our work together as a family. Although Wade won’t remember splashing in the horse tank or bumping down the road chasing cows, I certainly will. At the time it might seem like chaos, but those are the days that make the best memories.
