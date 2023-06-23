farm family

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the June 22, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Have you ever had one of those days? One that seems like everything you do goes haywire and you end up chasing your tail all day. Jobs that should take 30 minutes end up taking three hours and at the end of it you wonder if you actually got anything accomplished. I had one of those days recently, but it ended up being one of the best days I’ve had in a long time.

