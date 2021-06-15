According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, the white 2006 Ford F350 pickup truck stolen in Broken Bow over the weekend has been located in North Platte. Chief Scott said he received a call from North Platte Police who were taking possession of the vehicle.
The other stolen truck, a silver 2020 Ford F150, has not yet been located. However, Scott is optimistic that it will be found.
A trailer and Polaris Razor that was attached to the silver truck was located yesterday, also in North Platte.
Chief Scott said he doesn't believe this a trend of vehicle theft for Broken Bow. However, he encourages owners to lock their vehicles and remove the keys when leaving them overnight.
