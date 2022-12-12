Sheriff's Office logo letterhead Sheriff Dan Osmond press release

On Dec. 10, 2022, at 4:10 p.m., Custer County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Victoria Springs Road near Road 810 in Custer County, Neb., northwest of Merna..

Custer County Deputies along with Anselmo-Merna Fire and Rescue responded.

