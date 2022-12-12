On Dec. 10, 2022, at 4:10 p.m., Custer County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Victoria Springs Road near Road 810 in Custer County, Neb., northwest of Merna..
Custer County Deputies along with Anselmo-Merna Fire and Rescue responded.
The driver of a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, a 58-year-old Sargent man was pronounced dead at the scene,
The investigation determined Lytle was northbound on Victoria Springs Road when he failed to navigate the curve in the roadway. Lytle vehicle left the roadway, rolling multiple times and ejecting Lytle. Seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash. The crash is being investigated by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.