Today is the final day of the GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY program for 2021 with the Custer County Foundation! More than $130,000 has been raised for non-profit organization in Custer County as of 10 a.m. today.
In person donations will be accepted at the Foundation's office, 403 South 9th Avenue, in Broken Bow until 5 p.m. today (Thursday, July 15, 2021).
Online donations will be accepted at https://give4cc.asimobile.net and click on "View Organizations."
Or, if you prefer, access it through the Custer County Foundation's website, www.custercountyfoundation.org. Under the GIVING menu, click on GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY. Then click "Click Here for GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY Website" and "View organizations."
Twenty-four non-profit organizations are taking part this year. Each organization will receive a part of the $47,500 Foundation matching pool, proportional to the amount each raised.
