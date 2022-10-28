GRETNA, NEB. – Today (Oct. 28, 2022), Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) at Schramm Education Center. Monica Macoubrie, wildlife specialist with NGPC, led a live turtle exploration activity for students following the Governor’s proclamation.
“Nebraskans take pride in caring for the natural world, including our wildlife and their habitats,” Gov. Ricketts said. “Ornate box turtles are especially popular here in the Good Life. Thank you to Nebraska Game and Parks for educating the next generation about our state’s rich biodiversity. I’m excited to designate the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile!”
