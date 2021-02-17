According to Mark Becker with Nebraska Public Power District, there had been anticipation that the Southwest Power Pool would go to Level 3 at 9 a.m.
"We have been able to avoid service interruptions this morning but things may change quickly," Becker said via email at 10:46 a.m. today (2/17/21). "SPP is currently remaining at a level 2. We will keep you informed if things change. We appreciate our customers efforts to continue conserving energy."
The following is from Custer Public Power District.
"We have been able to avoid service interruptions this morning, but things may change quickly. SPP is currently at a level 2. The next couple of hours are critical and we will keep you informed if things change. We appreciate our customers’ efforts to continue conserving energy.
"As frustrating as it has been, please stay prepared for the unexpected because this is not going to end until the weather gives the SPP a break and demand levels decrease."
