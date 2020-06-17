Broken Bow- The Yard Of The Week featured for the May 14 edition of the Custer County Chief is Barb Jensen of Broken Bow. She has a green thumb with beautiful flowers surrounding the majority of her yard. Barb isn’t a vegetable grower but loves her flowers and flower gardening.
As you walk up the sidewalk to get to her front porch on the left side you see a beautifully handcrafted flower pot creation made by Barb herself.
Using a cement slab as the base, she placed a big pot of flowers first. She then used a pole and ran four other different pots through the pole. Each pot veers off in a different direction than the one stacked on top of it that way can see the beauty displayed in each one. These pots are filled with purple, white, pink, and red petunias.
Right by the front porch off to the right are Barb’s roses. It’s a bigger location all beautifully wood chipped with roses budding and starting to bloom. She describes this location as her rose garden.
In another beautiful spot in the front Barb has a little rocked off area, where she has red geraniums, petunias, and begonias.
By a tree near the left side of Barb’s home, she has a flower box around one of her trees. It includes a mixture of lilies and hostas intermixed together.
As you come around the left side of the house you find a beautiful flower bed that encompasses the entirety of it. These flowers include moss roses, ice plants, lilies, Russian sage, and a mixture of fall flowers.
The lily patch on the left side of the house has special meaning to Barb because it came from her grandmother.
When you get to the backyard you find more sentimental pieces. There is a stand near a pine tree that was made by her son for her one summer.
The stand has different pegs with six different flower pots on it. In the pots, there are beautiful begonias and pinks.
In the back, she also has hollyhocks and a pretty Mary garden with pansies. The hollyhocks remind her of when she was a little girl growing up on her family farm where they had the same exact flowers growing.
As you make your way back to the front on the right side there is allium growing on her front porch. If you get up close and take a smell of the flower, you might be a little surprised when it smells like an onion.
Do you want to have your outdoor space nominated for the Custer County Outdoor Space of the Week?
We will be taking submissions for the event throughout the summer. You can either call the Custer County Chief at 308-872-2471 or email the editor at chiefnews@custercountychief.com to submit your entries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.