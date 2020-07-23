This week’s nominee for Custer County Outdoor Space of the Week is the mother-daughter duo of Kina Brockley and Phyllis Klitzman. The two have a very close relationship with each other and share the same interest in gardening.
Kina always remembers her mother having gardens growing up, so naturally, she started her own as she grew up and moved away.
“Every place I have ever lived even if it was an apartment if I had just a stone stoop I planted flowers,” Brockley said. “It is just something I do, to me, it’s relaxation and therapy.”
Her flower therapy came in very hand several years ago, when she went through the biggest battle of her life cancer. When she was down and struggling, she went to her garden to find her happiness.
“Four years ago, I went through cancer and I’m a survivor,” Brockley said. “I got involved in gardening even more because it’s something that grows and that makes me happy.”
Another added bonus is it’s something that her husband also loves to come out and look at.
Her garden takes up the entirety of the backyard that she and her mother share. Flowers that make up the back yard paradise include wildflowers, hostas, tiger lilies, daisies, begonias,
petunias, marigolds, pansies, zinnias that had not yet bloomed, and four rose bushes.
What is very cool about Kina’s backyard garden is that you can get up close and look at each flower. There is a walking path that weaves in between each of the different flower beds and pots.
Phyllis’s garden is located not even a hundred yards away from her daughter’s on the side of the house. She has a beautiful brick bench in her garden where she can go out and sit and admire her Hostas, daisies, and other beautiful flowers.
A share loved of gardening has not only helped a mother and daughter grow closer together but has also helped them through the struggles that life throws at you.
