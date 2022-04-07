Around 11 a.m. today (Thursday, 4/7/22), a semi was overturned on Hwy. 70 about two miles east of Broken Bow. The semiis partially blocking the highway, with the cab in the east bound lane. West bound traffic was getting by. Law enforcement and emergency responders were arriving on the scene. The accident is just east of Rd 444.
If possible, avoid Hwy 70 for the time being. Very high winds are adding to the difficulty of responding to the accident.
High winds with gusts up to 65 mph are expected through this evening.
At this time there are no details. Look for follow up in the April 14 issue of the Chief.
