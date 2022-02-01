The Nebraska Farm Bureau has endorsed Jim Pillen for governor. Pillen is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the May 10 Nebraska primary election. According to Nebraska Farm Bureau Political Action Committee (NEFB-PAC) Chair, Sherry Vinton, Pillen was the “overwhelming choice” for the endorsement based on the results of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s grassroots selection process which involves gathering input from local County Farm Bureau’s across the state.
“Through our process, it was clear that our members believe Jim Pillen is the right person to lead our state into the future. We are proud to offer him our endorsement and support as he seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination,” Vinton said.
"I'm honored to have the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the thousands of farming and ranching families it serves. We share the same vision for Nebraska's future—one of growth and prosperity fueled by our world-class ag producers. I look forward to working with the Nebraska Farm Bureau to fix our broken tax code, strengthen our communities, grow our economy, preserve our family values, and make sure Nebraska farmers and ranchers can always be successful. When Nebraska farmers do well, all Nebraskans do better,” Jim Pillen said upon receiving the endorsement.
In referencing conversations he’s had with members, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue identified several reasons as to why Farm Bureau members gravitated towards Pillen.
“People tend to evaluate candidates based on who they are and what they stand for. Jim Pillen’s Nebraska roots run deep. He comes from agriculture. He’s built a successful family business here in our state. He understands the importance of strong communities. He brings public service experience to the table, serving on the UNL Board of Regents. He’s fiscally conservative, and people believe he’ll bring a commonsense approach to addressing key issues and leading our state,” McHargue said.
McHargue also noted that many of Pillen’s priorities align with those of importance to Nebraska’s farm and ranch families.
“The next Nebraska governor will have major issues to tackle. They’ll need to address tax and school funding reform. Jim supports education and is committed to fixing our broken tax system that’s relies far too heavily on property taxes. The next governor will need to continue to work to grow our state. That means working to ensure high-speed and high-quality internet service is available across Nebraska. Jim has made that a priority. It also means expanding markets for our Nebraska agricultural products, whether that’s supporting the development of businesses that add value to our products here in Nebraska or moving our products into international markets. Jim’s committed to helping our state and agriculture grow,” McHargue said. “We look forward to supporting Jim Pillen as he seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination.”
The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 55,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.