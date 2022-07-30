The parade route for the 2022 Custer County Fair parade is the same, however, there are changes to lineup access.
ROUTE: The parade will officially start at the intersection of 10th Ave and South B Street, proceed south on 10th avenue to South D Street, then turn east on South D to officially end by the library at 7th Ave.
Spectators are asked to not set up for viewing along South B from Tomahawk Park to South 10th Ave. This area be heavily utilized for parade traffic and line-up.
LINE UP: One traditional access router, South 15th Ave, to Tomahawk Park will not be available for parade entries. This route will be reserved for Legion baseball only.
Parade lineup will be accessed from the east via South B Street.
Those arriving for parade signup should access South B Street (via South 10 Ave, for example,) and head west, then turn north on 12th Ave, Go west to South 14th or South 15. Depending upon lineup, turn south towards Tomahawk Park on 14th or 15th.
Registration and sign-up will be in the large picnic shelter in Tomahawk Park, not in the smaller shelter where it’s normally held. Julie Toline and other volunteers will direct entries where to go for line up when they check in.
The city will have signs and barricades to assist motorists with directions.
OTHER DETAILS: A reminder, for those with horses and other animal entries, city ordinance requires that the entrants clean up after the animals .
The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.The Custer County Fair concert with Casey Donahew and opener William Beckmann is at 8 p.m. Saturday evening at the fairgrounds.
Legion games are scheduled 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Games are also scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.Eight teams are in the tournament. Broken Bow plays at 3 p.m. today (Saturday, July 30, 2022).
City Administrator Dan Knoell said the city is excited about hosting the tournament, and added, “We have a lot of concern about traffic for the games. Parade entries should not use South 15th.”
Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott asks the public to not park along the parade route (South 10th Avenue from B to D and South D Street from 10th to 7th) beginning about 5 p.m. Saturday and to move cars that are parked on the parade route at that time. South 10th Avenue and South D will be closed to traffic shortly before 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.