NG&P Blue Jay

LINCOLN, NEB. - April 3, 2023 - Join the fun and participate in the first Nebraska Birding Bowl. This free, statewide birding competition will take place throughout May, which is Nebraska Bird Month.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with partners Audubon Great Plains and the Wild Bird Habitat Store, are launching this event, which is an opportunity to get outside and contribute data toward bird conservation, for birders of all ages and experience levels.

